Raiders draft 2024: No Drake Maye at No. 3?

We all know the Las Vegas Raiders love LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Las Vegas head coach Antonio Pierce recruited him to Arizona State and they remain close. The Raiders have extensively scouted the Heisman Trophy winner this offseason.

The Raiders are known to want to get to the top of the draft to take a top quarterback prospect. The highest they probably can get up to is No. 3 in a trade with the New England Patriots. Yet, it’s also extremely possible that the Patriots will keep the pick to take a quarterback.

ESPN reporter Dan Graziano thinks both the Raiders (who own the No. 13 pick in the first round) and Minnesota Vikings (who have both the No. 11 and No. 23 picks) both want to get top three, but he thinks they both want Daniels and don’t want North Carolina’s Drake Maye with the pick.

Dan Graziano reports on ESPN that the Vikings and Raiders are both desperate to move into top-3... but only for the right guy (who he clearly believes is Jayden Daniels, not Drake Maye). pic.twitter.com/XEWCj4Ag8d — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) March 28, 2024

It is true? Well, it’s plausible. Not every team loves every prospect and we all know Pierce wants Daniels in the Silver and Black. The problem is, he may not be there at No. 3. There is a strong chance the Washington Commanders, who are fully expected to draft a quarterback at No. 2, will nab Daniels. His LSU coach Brian Kelly thinks that will be the case.

Brian Kelly: “Jayden Daniels is gonna get the ball out to his playmakers and make plays for Washington."



Is Daniels a Commander??



(h/t @CommandersFB1)pic.twitter.com/FH6sEVGDkc https://t.co/o5Lnr3u1F0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 28, 2024

So, the Raiders may have to wait until the Patriots or on the clock to make that decision or they could be stuck taking a player they don’t value at No. 3 despite giving up a huge haul for the pick if they truly don’t like Maye.