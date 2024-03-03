Silver Minings: Antonio Pierce says team can’t ‘put a Band-Aid’ at quarterback

It’s no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of turnover at quarterback recently. Outside of Derek Carr, who some people would argue was the team’s starter for too long, the Raiders have had a revolving door at the position since Rich Gannon’s tenure in the early 2000s. That’s something Antonio Pierce wants to change during his time as head coach.

“You don’t want to put a Band-Aid at that position,” Pierce told the media at the NFL Combine earlier this week. “That’s old, man. I think the Raiders, we’ve seen that enough in this organization. You want the face of your franchise to be the quarterback, to be that guy you can count on for the next ten years.”

With the NFL Draft coming up, the Raiders are expected to be big players in the quarterback. Pierce has also talked about how it’s in his personality to be aggressive in addressing the position. Between those comments and the one above, there are certainly a lot of signs pointing toward Las Vegas trading up in the draft for the future of the franchise.

