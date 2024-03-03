Silver Minings: Antonio Pierce says team can’t ‘put a Band-Aid’ at quarterback

It’s no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of turnover at quarterback recently. Outside of Derek Carr, who some people would argue was the team’s starter for too long, the Raiders have had a revolving door at the position since Rich Gannon’s tenure in the early 2000s. That’s something Antonio Pierce wants to change during his time as head coach.
“You don’t want to put a Band-Aid at that position,” Pierce told the media at the NFL Combine earlier this week. “That’s old, man. I think the Raiders, we’ve seen that enough in this organization. You want the face of your franchise to be the quarterback, to be that guy you can count on for the next ten years.”
With the NFL Draft coming up, the Raiders are expected to be big players in the quarterback. Pierce has also talked about how it’s in his personality to be aggressive in addressing the position. Between those comments and the one above, there are certainly a lot of signs pointing toward Las Vegas trading up in the draft for the future of the franchise.
In Other Raiders’ Links:
- QB Workout recap: Speaking of quarterbacks, find a rundown of how the draft prospects who threw on Saturday performed.
- Tom Telesco gives hints of offseason plan: “Telesco talked about using the draft to build a roster and being selective in free agency to augment that foundation of promising young prospects in his introductory press conference,” Silver and Black Pride’s Ray Aspuria wrote. “Fast forward to the annual combine in Indy, and that tone shifted in Telesco’s initial season as Raiders roster decision maker.”
- Pierce doesn’t care about Mike Lombardi’s comments: the head coach isn’t bothered by Lombardi saying that Pierce thinks he knows the Raider Way just because he’s from Compton.
- Raiders trade for Russell Wilson in mock draft: “But as is the case every year early in combine week, as head coaches and general managers step up to the podium to speak to the media, a lot of the chatter is about veteran movement coming in March, either via free agency or trade,” CBS Sports Chris Trapasso wrote. “In the spirit of that, for this mock, let’s play some musical chairs with the veteran quarterbacks who could be on the move with some guesses at landing spots.”
Loading comments...