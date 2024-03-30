Silver Minings: Michael Penix plans to visit with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are in search for the next quarterback to lead the franchise. They signed Gardner Minshew to compete with Aidan O’Connell but still need another signal caller in the offense.

One of the options they are deciding on is Michael Penix from Washington. Penix had a wonderful pro day displaying his athletcism that was a question mark for his future. His throwing was the usual during his pro day but the athletic measurables stole the show.

Penix could have pushed himself into the first round and the Raiders might have a chance at 13. ESPN’s Brady Henderson The former Washington stand out is a meeting with the Raiders on a visit after his pro day.

If the Raiders decide to go with quarterback at 13 Penix could be the option. He has the arm and displayed he can move which was knock for him in the draft process. With the Raiders heavy in attendance during Washington’s pro day Penix could become a major option for them in the first round.

