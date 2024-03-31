Silver Minings: Brian Baldinger thinks it is ‘not time’ for the Raiders to draft a QB

The Las Vegas Raiders have known they are searching for a quarterback. Tom Telesco has his coaching staff, scouting department, and pro days getting a fresh look at the 2024 quarterback class.

With the Raiders picking at 13, it could be an issue for them to land the guy they covet. Moving up into the top three will be a steep price, and Telesco will have to make a tough decision.

On NFL Total Access, the question was asked if the Raiders should draft a QB at 13. Brian Ballinger believes they shouldn't be in the quarterback market.

"No, I don't think so. I think they are okay," Baldinger said. So, I say the defense is getting better. Christian Wilkins, Tyree Wilson, Madd Maxx, you add another piece to this defense or another explosive player on offense. I think this team looks a lot more competitive."

While Baldinger points out that the team needs to add more pieces, it will be hard to turn down a quarterback. If a player they believe can be a franchise signal-caller is in the vicinity, they will pounce on the opportunity. We will see the moves that Telesco decides to make on draft night.

