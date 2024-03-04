 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL offseason: Best coaching hire

Which team do you think made the head-coach decision this cycle?

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Antonio Pierce As Head Coach, Tom Telesco As General Manager
Antonio Pierce
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It was a busy head-coaching hiring period as eight NFL teams (a quarter of the league) made coaching changes.

All of these eight coaches will be connected throughout the rest of their coaching stints with their current teams. So will succeed while others will likely fail and not last very long in their position, prompting second guessing and revisionists history. It happens with every NFL coaching hiring class.

We want you to let us know which hire was the most impressive as of right now. Here are the hires (In alphabetical order per team): Raheem Morris (Atlanta Falcons), Dave Canales (Carolina Panthers), Jim Harbaugh (Los Angeles Chargers), Antonio Pierce (Las Vegas Raiders), Jerod Mayo (New England Patriots), Mike Macdonald (Seattle Seahawks), Brian Callahan (Tennessee Titans) and Dan Quinn (Washington Commanders).

Please votes and let us now. And, let’s not make this a popularity contest. Yes, we know AP is the runaway choice to be the Raiders’ coach, but we want to know which hire was the best in the league whether it’s Pierce or not.

Poll

What team made the best head-coach hire in 2024?

view results
  • 0%
    Atlanta Falcons, Raheem Morris
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Carolina Panthers, Dave Canales
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Los Angeles Chargers, Jim Harbaugh
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Las Vegas Raiders, Antonio Pierce
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    New England Patriots, Jerod Mayo
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Seattle Seahawks, Mike Macdonald
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Tennessee Titans, Brian Callahan
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Washington Commanders, Dan Quinn
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...