Raiders coaching staff 2024: Get to know Carnell Williams

The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams as their running backs coach. Let’s get to know him:

Last job:

He was the associate head coach and running backs coach at his alma mater, Auburn. He resigned from the school in January.

Age:

41.

Playing Experience:

Williams was a star at Auburn and he was the No. 5 pick by Jon Gruden and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2005 draft. He played in Tampa Bay through 2010 and retired after playing for the St. Louis Rams in 2011.

Coaching experience:

Williams began his coaching career at Henderson State in 2015. He went to Auburn in 2019 as running backs coach. He finished the 2022 season as its interim head coach. This is his first NFL coaching job.

How he got to Las Vegas:

The Raiders originally hired DeShaun Foster as their running backs coach. He was the running backs coach at his alma mater, UCLA. But when head coach Chip Kelly left to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, UCLA hired Foster as head coach, opening the door for Williams in Las Vegas,

Pierce trend:

Williams joins reported new hired Las Vegas coaches, Gerald Alexander, Ricky Manning, Mike Caldwell and Andre Carter as former NFL players hired this year by new Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, who, of course, is also a former NFL player.