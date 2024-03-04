Silver Minings: AJ Cole gives the electric command to start Pennzoil 400

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their time in Indianapolis at the scouting combine. Telesco and Antonio Pierce were in attendance, preparing for the offseason process. Of course, the leading position was quarterback, with them interviewing multiple young signal callers.

While the Raiders front office and coaching staff were interviewing prospects, the players on the roster stayed busy. One of them was Pro Bowler and All-Pro punter A.J. Cole, who has become a personality outside of football.

Now, that’s how to give the command!



Engines are fired in Vegas!



pic.twitter.com/nG75dfy4Qj — Spire Motorsports (@SpireMotorsport) March 3, 2024

On Sunday, Cole got the honor of giving out the electric command for the Pennzoil 400. It was the first race of the NASCAR season, and Cole did not disappoint on the microphone. His personality will keep him having opportunities like this where he can shine. He is seen as the jokester in the locker room, and his eclectic command is similar to what Raiders fans are used to from the punter.

