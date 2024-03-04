 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: AJ Cole gives the electric command to start Pennzoil 400

Punter gets the honor of starting the Pennzoil 400

By Marcus Johnson Updated
/ new
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their time in Indianapolis at the scouting combine. Telesco and Antonio Pierce were in attendance, preparing for the offseason process. Of course, the leading position was quarterback, with them interviewing multiple young signal callers.

While the Raiders front office and coaching staff were interviewing prospects, the players on the roster stayed busy. One of them was Pro Bowler and All-Pro punter A.J. Cole, who has become a personality outside of football.

On Sunday, Cole got the honor of giving out the electric command for the Pennzoil 400. It was the first race of the NASCAR season, and Cole did not disappoint on the microphone. His personality will keep him having opportunities like this where he can shine. He is seen as the jokester in the locker room, and his eclectic command is similar to what Raiders fans are used to from the punter.

In other Raiders links:

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...