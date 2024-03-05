Raiders coaching staff 2024: Get to know Luke Steckel

The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Luke Steckel as their tight ends coach. Let’s get to know him:

Last job:

He was the Chicago Bears assistant offensive line coach in 2023.

Age:

38.

Playing Experience:

He was a linebacker at Princeton and he was a team captain.

Coaching experience:

He’s been in the NFL since 2009. He’s been with the Cleveland Brows (2009-12), Tennessee Titans (2013-22) and Chicago (2023). He was the Titans’ tight ends coach in 2021-22.

Raiders’ ties:

He was with new Las Vegas offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in Chicago last season.

Coach’s son:

His father, Les Steckel, was an NFL coach for four decades and he was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings in 1984, a year before Luke Steckel was born.

Going Hollywood:

After college, Steckel worked in Hollywood as a production assistant on films, Fast & Furious and All About Steve.