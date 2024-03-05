Silver Minings: Raiders among favorites to draft Michigan star

Of course, so much of the current speculation concerning the Las Vegas Raiders and the 2024 NFL Draft is centered around the quarterback position.

Yet, the Raiders will surely consider players at other positions as well during the April 25-27 draft. Will running back be one of those positions new Las Vegas general manager Tom Telesco uses a premium pick on? He could. He said he wants multiple options in the backfield.

Well, of course, it depends on what the team does with Josh Jacobs in free agency and how the feel about third-year player Zamir White.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders are among the teams that could draft Michigan star running back Blake Corum, who is widely considered a second-day prospect.

The Raiders are priced at 16-1 to draft Corum and have the sixth lowest )best) odds of drafting him. The favorites to select Corum, of course, are the Los Angeles Chargers who are now coached by Jim Harbaugh who was with Corum at Michigan. The Chargers are priced at +175 to draft Corum.

While anything is possible, I’d be a bit surprised if the Raiders take Corum, so I don’t love these odds. What do you think?

In other Raiders’ news: