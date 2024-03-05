Raiders free agency 2024: Chargers who could reunite with Tom Telesco

Whenever there is a new regime in the NFL, front-office executives and coaches often look to players they have history with in free agency as they build their new rosters.

That certainly may be the case with new Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco, who joins the Silver and Black after spending the past 11 seasons being the general manager of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Let’s look at some Chargers’ free agents who could interest the Raiders:

Will Clapp:

Telesco signed the center in free agency two years ago. He could be a cheap, backup option again. If the team lets Andre James walk in free agency and don’t sign someone like Lloyd Cushenberry (who also has ties to the new Raiders’ staff), Clapp could be an option. He started 11 games at different spots for the Chargers in 2023.

Michael Davis:

Telesco signed the cornerback as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has developed into a solid player. At 29, Davis could be a good rotational addition for Las Vegas.

Austin Ekeler:

Telesco said at the NFL Combine last week that he thinks teams need two or three running backs. So, maybe Ekeler could be an option for the Raiders whether Josh Jacobs returns or not. Ekeler, like Davis, was signed by the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and he has been a valuable part of their offense since. If the price is right, he could be a decent fit.

Gerald Everett:

Telesco signed the tight end to a two-year, $12 million contract two years ago. He was solid in Los Angeles as he had a total of 109 catches for 966 yards and seven touchdown catches in the two seasons. At the right price, Everett could make sense as a replacement for free agent Austin Hooper to backup second-year starter Michael Mayer.

Alohi Gilman:

This is a nice player. The safety might be pretty popular on the open market. The sixth-round pick in 2020 might get more offers elsewhere, but he’s an intriguing player.

Joshua Kelly:

Some thought he’d be a star when the Chargers took him in the fourth round in 2020. Yet, Kelly has just been a backup. He will be cheap and he could be a depth piece.

Kenneth Murray:

Telesco was praised when he drafted Murray with the No. 23 overall pick in 2020. Yet, the Oklahoma product hasn’t made the NFL impact he was expected to. Telesco didn’t give Murray the fifth-year option last year and now he is set to be free. So, Telesco may not be high on Murray, but if the price is right you never know. Loading up on linebackers wouldn’t hurt the Raiders.

Easton Stick:

Stick was drafted in the fifth round in 2019 and re-signed last year. He could be a candidate to be the third quarterback or given a chance to compete with Aidan O’Connell to be the backup with the Raiders.