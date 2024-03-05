Raiders quarterback 2024: Ranking the wish list

The Las Vegas Raiders are clearly in search of a new starting quarterback and they are expected to try to find the player over the course of the next several weeks as free agency begins next week and the draft looms in late April.

Let’s look at the team’s likely favorite options:

Caleb Williams, USC:

He’s at the top of the list for every team in the market for a quarterback. The problem is he’ll be difficult to get. The Chicago Bears are expected to take Williams with the No. 1 overall draft pick. if they trade him, the trade compensation package is expected to be historic. So, this is pipe-dream stuff.

Jayden Daniels, LSU:

It will also be very difficult to get Daniels, but expect the Raiders to try. Coach Antonio Pierce has already said he’d like to trade up and reuniting with Daniels (they were at Arizona State together) would make Pierce and Daniels very happy. But it’s more likely that Daniels will either be drafted by the Washington Commanders at No. 2 or the New England Patriots at No. 3.

Drake Maye, North Carolina:

It’s not guaranteed that the Raiders think Maye would be the enormous cost of trading up to the top three picks to select him, but that’s likely what it would take.

JJ McCarthy, Michigan:

McCarthy is similar to Maye. It’s no sure thing the Raiders think he’s a fit. If they do, though, it might require a trade up to the No. 5-7 range (which the Athletic reported they’re open to doing) because he may not be there at No. 13.

Michael Penix (Washington), Bo Nix (Oregon):

These two are the other quarterbacks worthy of a first-round pick and have the chance to be the quarterback of the future beginning now. But Penix and Nix should be available at No. 13. So, it will be up to the Raiders to decide which one is the best fit and if either are worth taking at No. 13. If the Raiders don’t answer their quarterback need by the time they select at No. 13, they may be forced to choose between Penix or Nix. So, they better make the right choice and hope for the best if that’s the case.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears:

There’s no doubt the Raiders would rather find their quarterback in the draft, but it may not work out. So, they could pivot to the veteran market. If they want to trade for Fields, they better make the decision fast. There’s a strong chance he’ll be dealt within the next week.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings:

Cousins will be 36 this year and he is coming off a major injury. Still, he’s probably the best veteran available. He won’t come cheap. At the end of the day, it might be a surprise if the Raiders bring in Cousins.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Pierce has said he isn’t interested in a Band-Aid approach at the position. It could be argued that Mayfield fits that description. Yet, he won’t get paid like it. He’s going to have a nice market if he hits free agency.

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos:

Wilson would definitely be a Band-Aid. But he would be a cheap short-term answer.

Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas Raiders:

The Raiders surely want to upgrade from their 2023 fourth-round pick. But there’s no sure thing they will be able to. Yes, there is a chance the team rolls with O’Connell in 2024.