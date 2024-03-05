Raiders quarterback 2024: The cost of trading to No. 5-7 range

The Las Vegas Raiders are open to making a big trade up in the draft to select their quarterback of the future.

The top of the draft is the ultimate target. But the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots may be the likely landing spots for Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye with the first three picks.

Yet, The Athletic reported this week the Raiders have looked into trading into the No. 5-7 range to find a quarterback.

The #Raiders have explored trading up from pick No. 13 according to sources. It'll be tough to move into the top 3, but they've also inquired about picks Nos. 5-7. Doing so would only make sense for a QB.



Let’s look into key aspects of that pursuit:

Likely target:

The rest of the draft is pretty deep at spots like cornerback, tackle and defensive tackle so if the Raiders want to go that route there’s no big need to trade up like this. So, if the top three quarterbacks are gone and the Raiders want a quarterback in the No. 5-7 range, the likely target would be Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy. That may be a stretch for him, but it would be an even bigger stretch to take Washington’s Michael Penix or Oregon’s Bo Nix here.

Potential trade partners:

The Los Angeles Chargers pick No. 5, the New York Giants pick No. 6 and the Tennessee Titans pick No. 7. Would new Chargers’ coach Jim Harbaugh really be cool with allowing a division rival to draft a potential franchise quarterback he has history with and would Chargers’ ownership be cool with helping former general manager Tom Telesco get a new quarterback? Plus, the Chargers need offensive weapons and can get a great receiver or a tackle at No. 5. So, this trade pairing doesn’t look good. The Giants may want McCarthy for themselves. So, perhaps a trade up from No. 13 to seven with the Titans may be the best avenue. But if McCarthy does go to the Giants, that would make it all moot.

The cost:

It’s been speculated that it would cost the Raiders three first-round picks to move up to No. 3. This journey wouldn’t cost as much, but it wouldn’t be cheap and it could likely cost two first rounders or at the very least, the Raider’s top two picks of this draft, No. 13 and No. 44.

Competition:

The Atlanta Falcons (No. 8), Minnesota Vikings (No. 11) and Denver Broncos (No. 12) also all need a quarterback and may have more to offer these teams to go get McCarthy.