Raiders Combine 2024: Raiders are looking to upgrade the interior offensive line

Indianapolis- The Las Vegas Raiders' running game struggled for most of the season in 2023. Jacobs dropped from 4.9 YPC to 3.5 but successfully finished the year running behind Zamir White.

However, most of the offensive line is hitting free agency. Greg Van Roten, Jermaine Eluemunor, and Andre James are all free agents. James isn't expected to be brought back, and the Raiders might be looking to move Dylan Parham to center.

It is one reason the Raiders formally met with Oregon Center Jackson Powers-Johnson at the combine. The stud center had an excellent Senior Bowl and is a true center on film.

"Getting in there and talking to coach Pierce and talking to the organization. It was a great interview it was a good time."

Powers-Johnson would elevate the offensive line and keep Parham at his natural position. 13 might be too high for former Oregon Duck, but the Raiders are looking into the position.

Another player who is projected to move inside is Graham Barton from Duke. Barton played left tackle for Duke, but he is undersized for the position in the NFL. He is a mauler in the run game, and it makes sense when the Raiders met with him during the combine.

"It was great Coach Pierce was there just getting to know me as a football player on and off the field. Just getting to know them and them getting to know me. I think it went well getting to meet everyone in there."

In the latest article from the Athletic, the offensive line was mentioned as a critical focus for the offseason. With the Raiders mostly researching the interior during the draft, they feel like it is a place that needs upgrading going into 2024. Free agency will help mold the draft strategy, but it will be a focus during this process.