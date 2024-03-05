Raiders free agency: After the Franchise tag

Previously, Silver and Black Pride listed 10 impending free agents to monitor during the franchise tag window for the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that the period to slap the designation on players is over, it’s time to follow up and see which players will hit the open market when free agency officially begins next week.

Related 10 impending free agents to monitor during franchise tag window

DT Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Status: not tagged

As expected, the Chiefs opted to apply the one-year tender to cornerback L’Jarius Sneed instead of Jones. However, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, Kansas City is still actively working to get a deal done with the defensive tackle.

Will Chris Jones escape Kansas City? Most around the league do not expect it, but they also don’t expect the talented free agent defensive tackle to take a discount. The feeling is if Kansas City can reach the range of $27 million to $28 million per year, that should help close the deal. But the Chiefs have work to do. Jones could probably surpass those numbers if he hits the market. As one AFC scout told me, he is the blue-chip player of the entire free agent class, age be damned (he turns 30 this summer). The Chiefs made clear from the combine they will do everything possible. But remember that Kansas City typically doesn’t pay premium salaries to its own defensive players. It did it for Jones four years ago, but the list isn’t long.

CB L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

Status: tagged

As mentioned above, Sneed got hit with the tag. The Chiefs opted for the non-exclusive tender, which means he can negotiate with other teams. However, the Raiders would have to send two first-round picks to their bitter rivals to sign the cornerback, so that probably won’t happen. While there is speculation that Kansas City will try to tag and trade Sneed, it’s unlikely that they’d let him stay in the AFC West.

DT Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

Status: tagged

Madubuike received the non-exclusive franchise tag as well. Ravens’ general manager Eric DeCosta said that the team will continue to work on a long-term extension with the defensive tackle, per The Baltimore Banner. So, it sounds like Las Vegas’ only chance at getting him would be to offer a large contract extension, hope the Ravens don’t match and then send over two first-round picks. In other words, don’t expect Madubuike to join the Silver and Black anytime soon.

LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

Status: not tagged

The good news about Baltimore choosing to tag Madubuike is that Queen will likely hit the open market. Seeing as the Ravens are already paying linebacker Roquan Smith $20 million per year, it’s pretty unlikely that Queen will be retained and there has been little to no chatter about the team re-signing him.

Previously:

If Baltimore does decide to apply the one-year tender to the defensive tackle, then Las Vegas’ front office should pivot to Patrick Queen. The 24-year-old who turns 25 in August is an excellent coverage defender who racked up 26 defensive stops (tied for sixth among linebackers) and earned a 74.8 PFF coverage grade during the regular season. He’d walk in and immediately be the Raiders’ best linebacker.

DT Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins

Status: not tagged

It was a bit surprising to see the Dolphins not use the tag on Wilkins. However, they are about $19 million in the hole when it comes to cap space which is the third-worst in the league, per Over The Cap. That also means it’s unlikely the defensive tackle will re-sign with Miami, giving Las Vegas another option at defensive tackle.

Previously:

Again, the Silver and Black need a lot of help at defensive tackle and Christian Wilkins might be the most well-rounded player at the position available. His 58 pressures ranked ninth among interior pass rushers during the regular season, and he recorded 23 defensive stops as a run defender which was tied for 20th.

G Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins

Status: not tagged

Likely due to their cap situation, the Dolphins didn’t franchise anybody so Hunt could be hitting the open market next week as well. According to Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated, he was offered an extension by Miami during the season but indicated that he wants to test free agency. It sounds like Hunt will get his wish as there have been little to no talks about the two sides engaging in negotiations during the offseason.

Previously:

The Dolphins are cash-strapped and expected to begin the offseason about $52 million over the cap, according to Over The Cap, so they won’t be able to pay everyone. Also, the team’s starting center at the beginning of last year, Connor Williams, is an impending free agent, so there’s a good chance Robert Hunt hits the open market. Hunt, who will be 28 in August, has earned good PFF run-blocking grades over the last two seasons — 76.2 and 75.9, respectively — and surrendered just 26 pressures over his last 1,004 snaps in pass protection.

CB Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Status: tagged

The Bears used the non-exclusive tag on Johnson and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team is working to get a long-term deal done with the cornerback. So, it sounds like he’ll be staying in Chicago for at least one more season.

DT Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks

Status: not tagged

As expected, the Seahawks didn’t use the tag on Williams as that would have been the third time he was franchised so the figure was too rich. However, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Seattle is still interested in bringing the defensive tackle back on a multi-year deal. In other words, his status is still something to monitor but all signs seem to be pointing toward him testing the market next week.

Previously:

Leonard Williams is another “do it all” type of defensive tackle. Last season, his 54 pressures were the 11th-most at the position and 24 run stops were good enough to finish tied for 16th. Per our friends at Field Gulls, Williams is unlikely to get tagged by the Seahawks since the Giants used it on him twice, meaning he’d be due for a massive raise on the tender. So, the stars could be aligning for the Southern California native and USC product to join his favorite team as a child.

G Kevin Dotson, Los Angeles Rams

Status: not tagged

Back in January, Rams’ general manager Les Snead said that the team is looking to bring Dotson back after an impressive season, per Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire. However, Snead opted not to use the one-year tender to buy some time in the negotiations, meaning the 27-year-old will be able to test the market if he chooses. This will be another situation to monitor over the next week.

Previously:

After getting traded to Los Angeles and moving back to his natural position at right guard, Kevin Dotson did a lot to increase his value in 2023. He finished the regular season as PFF’s second-highest graded guard overall (85.2) and topped the chart as a run-blocker (88.8). Dotson would be a great replacement for Greg Van Roten, and the 27-year-old isn’t expected to get the tag, according to several reports.

G/OT Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots

Status: not tagged

The Patriots chose to use the rare transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger, meaning Onwenu will be able to test free agency. Via ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New England’s de facto general manager Eliot Wolf said at the combine that the team wants to keep the offensive lineman and view him as a “cornerstone”. So, this will be another situation to continue to keep an eye on over the next week.

Previously: