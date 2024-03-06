Raiders coaching staff 2024: Meet Rich Scangarello

The Las Vegas Raiders have hire Rich Scangarello as their quarterback coach. Let’s get to know him:

Last job:

He spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with Will Levis at Kentucky. He was fired at the end of the season and wasn’t on any coaching staffs in 2023.

Age:

51.

Playing Experience:

He didn’t play college football.

Coaching experience:

He started his career at UC Davis in 1998. He also coached at Idaho and Carleton until 2008. His first NFL job was with the Oakland Raiders in 2009 when he was an offensive quality control coach. Scangarello bounced around lesser jobs in the NFL and in the college ranks before becoming the quarterbacks coach of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017-18. He was the offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos in 2019. He was fired after one season. He a senior offensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 and the 49ers’ quarterbacks coach in 2021.

Caleb Williams connection:

He recently helped work with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick. So, if the Raiders somehow are able to pry the pick from the Chicago Bears, the two are already familiar with each other.

Raiders connection:

Scangarello was the position coach of Jimmy Garoppolo for parts of three seasons in San Francisco. Garoppolo, of course, is expected to be released.