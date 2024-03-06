Raiders offseason: Impact at defensive tackle possible

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely to look to improve at defensive tackle this offseason as they continue to boost their defensive front and the unit as a whole.

Fortunately, for the Silver and Black, there are several high-end options available in both free agency and the draft at the position. here are some of the options:

FREE AGENCY:

The #chiefs are working to bring back Chris Jones. Can they do it? Or does he land elsewhere in the AFC WEST???? Breaking it down with @mikegarafolo on #TheNFLReport

Watch the full show now!https://t.co/SS2JFdI4cp pic.twitter.com/uykv3EOvk8 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 5, 2024

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs:

He is the prize. Jones is the best pending free agent and he would look amazing in the Silver and Black. The problem is the Chiefs badly wants Jones back and he has said he wants to remain in Kansas City. But, if Jones does get to the open market Monday there is plenty of speculation the Raiders will be major players for his services. If the Raiders can actually sign Jones, it would be one of the biggest free-agent moves ever made by the franchise. A Jones-Maxx Crosby led defensive front would be lethal and would push the Raiders up a notch in the AFC landscape and, just as importantly, it would be a huge blow to the AFC West rival Chiefs. It would be incredible.

Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins:

Wilkins isn’t far behind Jones, and, he too would be a great fit for the Raiders and would elevate the defensive line because he is excellent as a run stopper and he became a strong pass-rusher in 2023 as he had nine sacks. Wilkins is going to get paid and he will be worth it.

Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks:

There is a gap between Wilkins and Williams. But he is still a nice player and he would improve the Raiders at the position. Williams will turn 30 this year and he is entering his 10th season, so he could be a short-term help at a reasonable price tag.

D.J. Reader, Cincinnati Bengals:

This is a gifted nose tackle. He has dealt with injuries often, but Reader can play. The fact that the nine-season veteran is turning 30 and he has an injury history could make him a reasonably priced addition.

Draft:

Byron Murphy, Texas:

There has been a lot of mock drafts connecting Murphy to the Silver and Black and for good reason. He has a chance to become a star. If he’s available at No. 13, the Raiders must think long and hard about selecting him.

Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois:

Newton too could be in play at No. 13. Some teams like him more than Murphy.

Kris Jenkins, Michigan:

The son of a former NFL standout who had the same name and played the same position is a freaky athlete who has big upside. He could be possible pick in the second half of the first round in a trade up or trade-down scenario.

Darius Robinson, Missouri:

Robinson is another player here who seems like a safe pick and could have a long, productive career. He is another late first-round possibility.

T’Vondre Sweat, Texas:

He is massive at 366 pounds and he can move well. He is a classic nose tackle who will have to be double teamed. If he’s still available in the second round, the Raiders could pounce, but that may not be likely. He could easily be a first rounder.