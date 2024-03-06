Raiders free agency 2024: Top need?

The legal tampering period of NFL free agency starts Monday and the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be pretty active as they are expected to have more than $40 million in salary cap room (with more space possible) as they begin the Tom Telesco-Antonio Pierce era.

Of course, the Raiders will attempt to find their next franchise quarterback this offseason with their eyes focused on the draft. Yet, they could enter the veteran quarterback as well.

So, as we try to decide what Las Vegas’ biggest need entering free agency, we’re going to put quarterback in it’s own category and look for the team’s most pressing non-quarterback position need.

There are plenty of options including the offensive line as a whole, defensive tackle, cornerback and linebacker.

Please take our poll and let us know what position to you think they should most address next week in free agency.