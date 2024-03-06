5 non-free agents who could be impacted by free agency

The official start of free agency is less than a week away as the NFL’s legal tampering period begins at 9:00 a.m. PST on Monday. With over $42 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap, and the ability to create even more space by releasing Jimmy Garoppolo and Hunter Renfrow, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be big players on the open market.

Every move the Raiders make will have an impact on the players who are currently under contract, so let’s take a look at five non-free agents who could see their status with the club change depending on who the Silver and Black sign next week.

Thayer Munford Jr.

Jermaine Eluemunor is one of Las Vegas’ biggest in-house free agents seeing as he’s been the team’s starting right tackle over the last two seasons. However, it’s not a slam dunk that the front office will bring back the 29-year-old since Thayer Munford Jr. is under contract. Munford Jr. made nine starts in the team’s last 12 games of the 2023 campaign and showed promise with an 80.4 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

Obviously, the two-year pro will be monitoring if the club opts to bring back Eluemunor as that would be the difference between him entering training camp as the starting or backup right tackle. Also, even if the Raiders don’t re-sign their in-house option, free agents like Mekhi Becton, Jonah Williams and Josh Jones could be brought in to compete with Munford Jr.

Divine Deablo

Unlike other positions, linebacker isn’t a pressing need from a volume standpoint as the Silver and Black have five backers under contract to begin the offseason. However, it is a position group that could afford to add some talent, meaning Divine Deablo’s starting spot could be in jeopardy.

As a former college safety, Deablo has been underwhelming in coverage since being a third-round pick in 2021. The highest PFF coverage grade he’s earned came during last season with a mediocre mark of 61.2, and he was just above 50 in each of the two prior seasons.

Especially since the Virginia Tech product is about to enter a contract year, going after Patrick Queen from the Baltimore Ravens should be on the table for the Raiders. Queen is widely considered one of the best free agents at the position and is a gifted athlete with a reputation as a good coverage defender.

Also, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the organization target Willie Gay and Tyrel Dodson as potential replacements for Deablo.

Dylan Parham

Unlike a lot of other players on this list, Dylan Parham’s status as a starter or roster spot isn’t in question during the offseason. However, what position he’ll play next season is.

The Athletic’s Vic Tafur recently reported that the previous regime envisioned moving Parham to center and “the expectation” is that the position switch will happen this year. However, Las Vegas has new decision-makers in place and there are a few intriguing centers available on the open market like Connor Williams, Lloyd Cushenberry III — who played for offensive line coach James Cregg in college — and Aaron Brewer, among others.

So, which interior offensive linemen the Raiders opt to bring in will have a direct impact on what position the 2022 third-round pick will play moving forward.

Jerry Tillery

Jerry Tillery’s status with Las Vegas is a very interesting situation this offseason. While new general manager Tom Telesco once spent a first-round pick on Tillery, Telesco also cut the defensive tackle midseason and before his rookie contract expired with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Seeing as Tillery hasn’t been anything more than a rotational player for the Silver and Black and the team can save about $2.3 million by cutting him, per OTC, it’d be logical to assume the general manager releases him again. However, the Raiders also have a massive need for interior defenders since Bilal Nichols, John Jenkins and Adam Butler are about to be free agents.

So, how active the front office is at the position in free agency will not only impact Tillery’s role on the team next season but also if he’ll even be on it heading into the summer.

Zamir White

Another big looming decision the Raiders have to make with an in-house free agent is what to do with Josh Jacobs. While he didn’t receive the franchise tag for the second year in a row, multiple reports have stated that the team is still looking to reach an agreement on a multi-year deal with Jacobs. But, obviously, how much money he’s looking for will play a major factor in those negotiations.

During the NFL Combine, Telesco said that he doesn’t see the team’s offense going with a lead-back and they need to have more than one guy who can tote the rock. Does that mean Jacobs, who has taken the lion’s share of the snaps out of the backfield since he was drafted, won’t be retained?

We’ll have to wait and find out for sure, but it certainly seems like the front office would rather split the money that would be spent on the 2022 rushing champ between a few other backs. If that is the case, then Zamir White will likely enter training camp as Las Vegas’ starting running back. But, again, that’s dependent upon what the team’s brass decides to do with Jacobs.