Silver Minings: Raiders are a favorite to sign Russell Wilson

The speculation surrounding Russell Wilson is high since the Denver Broncos announced Monday, as expected, he will be released next Wednesday.

Wilson will be a free agent and will be free to sign anywhere once he is released. He, however, is free to start talking to other teams now to start the contract discussion process.

Before free agency begins next week, the Broncos have given soon-to-be-released quarterback Russell Wilson permission to immediately begin speaking and meeting with other teams in their home cities, per sources. Wilson’s free agency begins now. pic.twitter.com/PyXei2q6Tm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders, of course, are looking for a quarterback and could be in the mix. In fact, many folks expect the Raiders to be players in the Wilson market and that includes the betting market.

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Raiders have the second lowest (best) odds of signing Wilson. Las Vegas is priced at +275 to sign Wilson. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorite to land Wilson.

The Steelers are the favorites to land Russell Wilson https://t.co/UDat55mhZa pic.twitter.com/z6H0zcVN6Z — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 4, 2024

Will the Raiders actually sign Wilson? The tema would rather draft a quarterback, but it may not be feasible and Wilson could be cheap and allow the Raiders to build a strong team around him.

So, perhaps the betting odds make sense.

