3 free agents the Raiders should sign

Free agency is just around the corner as the NFL’s legal tampering period begins at 9 a.m. PST on Monday, March 11. So, the Las Vegas Raiders are about to start wheeling and dealing with players who played for other teams last season. But, who should the Raiders target on the open market?

Here, we’ll take a look at three players Las Vegas should sign at three of the team’s biggest needs; defensive tackle, offensive line and cornerback. While finding another quarterback is also one of the Silver and Black’s goals this offseason, the free agent class is fairly weak and the front office is expected to use the draft to address that position.

DT: Leonard Williams

Projected contract (via Pro Football Focus): 3 years, $51.75 million ($37.25 million guaranteed)

While many people want the Raiders to target Chris Jones in free agency, reports are that there is mutual interest in him returning to the Kansas City Chiefs and Leonard Williams might give the Silver and Black more bang for their buck.

Jones is undoubtedly a good pass-rusher, but he’s expected to get a contract in the $30 million per year range and is a questionable run defender at times. Meanwhile, Williams will cost nearly half as much and is the more complete player at this stage in both guy’s careers.

Plus, it’s not as if the former Seahawk and Giant can’t put pressure on the quarterback. During the 2023 regular season, he ranked 11th among defensive tackles with 54 pressures and had an 11.2 percent pass rush win rate, per PFF.

Honorable Mention: Christian Wilkins

OL: Mike Onwenu

Project contract (via PFF): 4 years, $58 million ($33.25 million guaranteed)

Las Vegas has three impending free agents and three different positions on the offensive line, giving the front office several holes to fill in the trenches. While Mike Onwenu can’t fill in at center, he can take over at either guard spot or right tackle.

Last season, Onwenu spent the majority of his time holding down the edge and only surrendered 23 pressures in 15 games and earned a 72.2 run-blocking grade from PFF. He was exclusively a right guard the year before and was even more efficient as a pass blocker, giving up 14 pressures, and was just as effective in the ground game with a 73.1 grade.

The 26-year-old lined up at several different spots, including left guard, during his first two seasons in the league and received overall marks from PFF in the mid-80s. He’s young and versatile, both of which should pique the Raiders’ interests.

Honorable Mention: Kevin Dotson

CB: Kendall Fuller

Project contract (via PFF): 3 years, $40 million ($25 million guaranteed)

With Jaylon Johnson and L’Jarius Sneed getting hit with the franchise tag, the cornerback market in free agency is a little lackluster. That being said, Kendall Fuller would be a good get for the Silver and Black as the team’s next-best option.

While Fuller is in the later stages of his career, he put together a quality campaign in 2023 with the 10th-best PFF coverage grade (82.8) among cornerbacks. That was primarily due to recording 21 defensive stops — fourth-most at the position — and only missing two tackles in coverage.

It’s been a few years since the eight-year veteran has taken a significant amount of snaps over the slot, but he has shown the versatility to play inside or out on the boundary in the past and has the skill set to lineup at nickel. Also, he can play on either side of the defense, logging 458 snaps as a left cornerback and 494 on the right last season.

Honorable Mention: Chidobe Awuzie