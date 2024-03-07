NFL 2024 offseason: Better package deal, Raiders or Chargers?

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles will be even more closely connected and scrutinized in the foreseeable future than normal.

Yes, as AFC West rivals, the Raiders and Chargers have always been connected.

But the course of this offseason has intensified the rivalry between this two teams.

It was kickstarted when the Raiders absolutely throttled the Chargers 63-21 (setting a team record for points scored) on Dec. 14. The Chargers fired general manager Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley the next morning.

The Raiders, of course, hired Telesco — who spent 11 seasons as the Chargers’ general manager — as their general manager last month. He teams with Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce, who was promoted to head coach last month.

The Chargers connected with what many people thought was the premier coaching score of the cycle by luring Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL, where had big success with San Francisco a decade ago before winning a National Championship with the Wolverines last season. Raiders’ owner Mark Davis had tried to hire Harbaugh in the past and reportedly talked to his agent this offseason.

The Chargers then hired Joe Hortiz from Baltimore to replace Telesco. Hortiz is a rookie GM, but he is highly respected as has a long connection to Harbaugh.

So, these two hiring decisions will be closely watched. In short, the Chargers would look bad if Telesco outperforms them in Las Vegas and likewise for the Raiders if Harbaugh has more success than Pierce.

So, as of right now, which hiring package are you most impressed by.