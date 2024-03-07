Silver Minings: Raiders betting odds for drafting certain quarterbacks

The biggest question of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offseason when it comes to building the roster is what the franchise will do at quarterback.

The Raiders can, of course, draft a quarterback, trade for a veteran or sign a free agent as they look to upgrade from second-year player Aidan O’Connell. Many people think the draft is the way the Raiders will go to find their next quarterback.

Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook certainly think that’s a probable route for the Silver and Black. They have odds on which of the top quarterback prospects will be drafted by what teams and the Raiders are among the favorites to land most of the quarterbacks. Here are the current odds:

USC’s Caleb Williams: The Raiders are tied for the fourth lowest (best) odds to drafting Williams at 20-1. The Chicago Bears, who own the No. 1 pick, are the overwhelming favorite to take Williams at -900.

LSU’s Jayden Daniels: The Raiders have the fourth lowest odds at 10-1. Washington, No. 2, and New England, which as the No. 3 pick, are tied as the favorites to take Daniels.

Oregon’s Bo Nix: The Raiders have the second lowest odds to take Nix at +450. Denver is the favorite. The Broncos have the No. 12 pick, while the Raiders have the No. 13 choice

Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy: The Raiders have the third lowest odds to take McCarthy at 5-1. Minnesota is the favorite to draft him.

Washington’s Michael Penix: The Raiders are tied for the third lowest odds to take Penix at 5-1. Seattle is the favorite to take him.

There’s no current odds available for the drafting team of North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

What are your thoughts on these quarterback-Raiders’ odds?

In other Raiders’ news:

Teams that need a QB: NFL.com ranks all the team’s order that may take a quarterback in he firs round. Yes, the Raiders are on the list.

Cool mock: You will like this Pro Football Network mock draft.

New linebacker? PFF this linebacker Devin White could be on his way to Las Vegas.