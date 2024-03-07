Raiders draft poll: QB worth 3 1st rounders?

While we prepare for free agency to begin next week, the NFL draft looms in seven weeks.

While the Las Vegas Raiders will certainly be active in free agency, many fans eyes are locked on the draft, especially when it comes to the quarterback position.

The Raiders are expected to try to upgrade from Aidan O’Connell at the position. There is a chance the Raiders will try to trade high in the draft to take a quarterback.

Las Vegas currently owns the No. 13 pick. It may require a move up to No. 3 with the New England Patriots to make sure the Raiders get a top-rated quarterback prospect. The two quarterbacks likely to be in the mix there is either North Carolina’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels (who was at Arizona State with Raiders’ coach Antonio Pierce). Of course, there is a strong chance, the Patriots will opt to take a quarterback at No. 3.

It has been recently speculated that it would cost the Raiders three first-round picks and a third-round pick to move up 10 spots to take a potential franchise quarterback.

If the #Raiders and #Patriots swap first round picks. Here's what it would take, according to Daniel Jeremiah:



13th overall, 1st in 2025, 3rd in 2025 and 1st in 2026. — Ben Belford-Peltzman (@thepatriotsbeat) February 22, 2024

There is, of course, risk involved and the there’s no guarantee any prospect will pan out. Of course, if a team does, indeed, score a franchise quarterback, it will positively change the franchise for a decade-plus.

So, do you think this steep price is worth it for the Raiders?