Raiders free agency: Big ticket and budget options

With a projected cap space of $43- or $42-plus million — depending on if you prefer the accuracy of Spotrac or OverTheCap (OTC) — the Las Vegas Raiders have ample operating room to be players in the open market — if they choose to do so.

General manager Tom Telesco, who has roster building rooted in the NFL Draft and using free agency selectively to supplement the roster, noted at the NFL Combine he may be more active in free agency than in previous years as it’s his initial season at the helm over the Silver & Black roster decisions, along with this being the full offseason with head coach Antonio Pierce.

And, as the free agency landscape takes firmer shape as the deadline for NFL teams to apply variants of the franchise tag came and went, now’s a good time to look at the market. First, the players who got tagged before Tuesday’s deadline:

The official list of franchise tagged players and the transition tagged player from the NFL pic.twitter.com/4wbSzxdmi2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2024

From the jump, players like defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed weren’t expected to hit the open market as the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively, applied the franchise tag to the productive and talented young defenders. Both teams now have the player locked in at the tag cost while attempting to negotiate a long-term deal.

The most interesting item on the tag list is the New England Patriots using the transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger. That move leaves another talented player to hit the open market: Offensive lineman Mike Onwenu. So let’s start the big ticket/bargain free agent options for the Raiders there.

Right Tackle

Mike Onwenu: If the Raiders are intent on bringing bully ball back to the Silver & Black, this 26-year-old brute is an ideal starting lineman for Las Vegas. At 6-foot-3 and 350 pounds, Onwenu found a home at right tackle and is strong, smart, and versatile. He’s played guard, but his size and movement is something to behold in both pass protection and in the run game as a bookend. An anchor-type tackle who can wall off things on the right side and get to the second level as a run blocker, Onwenu is likely to get a handsome pay day with Spotrac projecting a market value of $13.6 million annual average while OTC projects $10.3 million. Not bad for a sixth-round gem.

Jermaine Eluemunor: Las Vegas doesn’t have to look very far to build depth and competition at the right tackle spot as Eluemunor is an in-house free agent. Signed to a one-year, $3-million deal last offseason, the 29-year-old could see a bump in pay as OTC denotes a valuation of $7.5 million. Or, the Raiders can bypass both the big-ticket option of Onwenu and cheaper Eluemunor and roll with promising and productive younster Thayer Munford Jr. as the starting right tackle.

Center

Lloyd Cushenberry: The Raiders have their starting pivot Andre James hitting the market too, but new offensive line coach James Cregg is quite familiar with Cushenberry back to their LSU days. After early-career struggles, Cushenberry came into his own as a pass protector and run blocker at center. Spotrac projects the 26-year-old to earn a deal that nets him $8.2 million annually. Interesting enough, the group postulates James earning an annual average of $8.9 million.

Move Dylan Parham to pivot: Las Vegas has a lineman already under contract who can slid over to his natural position of center in Parham. That’s the spot he held down in college at Memphis and when pressed into action in the middle when James was injured, Parham held his own. Of course, a position change leaves an opening at the guard spot Parham has manned since he became a Raider.

Defensive Tackle

Chris Jones: The prize on the free agent market at the position group, landing this disruptor would strengthen Patrick Graham’s Raiders’ defense and weaken the division rival Kansas City Chiefs all at the same time. But Jones — who has 35 sacks and 38 tackles for loss in the last three seasons — will not come cheap as projects a market value of $28.4 million annual average. And even that would be less than the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald who is raking in an average of $31.66 million per year on his three-year pact.

John Jenkins/Adam Butler: This in-house free agent duo was productive for Graham’s defense last season and will cost a fraction of what the Raiders would be paying for someone of Jones’ caliber. Jenkins is a capable space eater and run stuffer that draws attention while Butler can get to the quarterback from the tackle spot.

Running Back

Josh Jacobs: The Raiders let it be known the franchise tag cost for the talented tailback was exorbitant. But the Alabama product is likely going to cost a pretty penny. Spotrac projects a $10.5 million annual average for Jacobs while OTC denotes a higher $11.791 million average for the halfback. Las Vegas could let the market dictate Jacobs’ value and go from there.

Austin Ekeler: Telesco could go to the well of familiarity with this veteran tailback. Ekeler, who isn’t as explosive as he once was, offers the ability to both carry and catch out the backfield and is a heady player. He’d pair nicely with power back Zamir White and represents as a cheaper option compared to Jacobs at $7.4 million annually (Spotrac) and $6.125 million (OTC).

Linebacker

Devin White: With the ability to stop the run, rush the passer, and cover on the back end, this 26-year-old can help solidify a Raiders linebacker crew that features Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. While he tends to freelance too much, Graham’s read-and-react scheme would fit White, but does he fit Las Vegas’ budget? Projected to earn $10.7 million annually by Spotrac and $7.32 million by OTC, White is likely to get coin on the market.

Drue Tranquill: Another player Telesco is familiar with, the 28-year-old can also rush the passer and cover. While he can get deflected trying to stop the run, his versatility makes him a valuable piece especially in a scheme that looks one way pre-snap but completely different when the the ball is snapped. His projected valuation of $3 million annually is a steal.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson: I was a bit hesitant to list this veteran QB as a “big ticket” item considering the Denver Broncos are handing him $39 million in 2024 after the team decided to part ways with him. Wilson could sign with a new team for the veteran minimum and still be making bank and he did throw 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions in his final season as a Bronco. Las Vegas needs depth and competition, so would the team add an element of danger to the quarterback room?

Tyler Huntley: Like Wilson, this 25-year-old signal caller offers tons of escape ability and moving the chains with his legs. Huntley’s accuracy and ability to make all the throws remains a question mark. However, he and Wilson would be the antithesis of the cement shoes on Aidan O’Connell, who started 10 games for the Raiders as a rookie. OTC projects Huntley to earn a $1.83 million annual average which is quite cheap for a QB.