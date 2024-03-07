Raiders free agency: In-house free agents

NFL free agency begins next week and the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to be players in the open market.

They could also try to bring back some of their own free agents. Of course, the headliner of the Raiders’ free agency class is running back Josh Jacobs. The team wants him back.

But, frankly, most of the other Las Vegas free agents could end up heading elsewhere. Let’s look at the Raiders’ top non-Jacobs free agents. Here is the list of the Raiders’ 2024 free agents via Spotrac.

Center Andre James:

James has been a solid player for the Raiders for the past three seasons. But there are indications the Raiders’ new regime may be looking to make a change at multiple offensive line positions. Sources have told Silver and Black Pride that the Raiders plan to keep in touch with James, but, for now, the plan may be to see what else is out there. Don’t be surprised if Las Vegas makes a push for Denver center Lloyd Cushenberry (who may be a bit more expensive than James). Cushenberry played at LSU under new Las Vegas offensive line coach James Cregg.

Tackle Jermaine Eluemunor:

Eluemunor did himself proud in his three seasons in Las Vegas under two different regimes. He started 31 games in the past two seasons. He wasn’t perfect, but he worked hard. It’s questionable if the new offensive staff will want him back. They will likely look for an upgrade either in free agency or the draft. Still, if the fit and price is right, Eluemunor could return. Yet, there is always a need for offensive lineman in the league and Eluemunor could et quick interest on the open market.

Guard Greg Van Roten:

Van Roten had his moments last season. He was a starter at guard after being a post-draft signing who was considered a bubble player. Expect the new regime to look for an upgrade, but at the right price, Van Roten could be back.

Defensive tackle Bilal Nichols, Adam Butler and John Jenkins:

All three of these tackles had a decent role as rotational players. They all could return even though the Raiders will try to add a top defensive tackle whether it’s a player like Chris Jones or Christian Wilkins in free agency or at the top of the draft. Butler, who had five sacks as an interior pass-rusher, and Jenkins (who had a career-high 61 tackles in his 11th season in 2023) could get decent interest on the open market.

Cornerback Amik Robertson:

Robertson’s market will be interesting to watch next week. The fourth-round pick in 2020 has had his ups and downs, but he has flashed and he is a feisty, engaged player. The Raiders could surely look to keep him in the rotation. Yet, cornerbacks can get overpaid in free agency and it just takes one team that’s intrigued by Robertson’s ball-hawking potential.