Raiders draft: Non-quarterback possibilities at No. 13

There has been so much focus on the Las Vegas Raiders using their first-round pick on a quarterback.

But, of course, it won’t be easy and there is a chance it won’t work out. However, while that would be a setback, as the NFL Combine showed, there are several players who could be available at the Raiders’ current draft slot of No. 13. Let’s take a look at some of them:

Byron Murphy, defensive tackle, Texas:

There have been a lot of mock drafts connecting Murphy to the Raiders and for good reason. He is a gifted player who has star potential. The Raiders have been lacking a true impact player at defensive tackle for years. If Murphy is what everyone expects him to be, the Raiders’ defensive front would have a chance to be special.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, tackle, Penn State:

This is another player being connected to the Raiders in mock drafts. There are a lot of top tackle options for the Raiders and it will come down to fit.

Taliese Fuaga, tackle, Oregon State:

If he falls to No. 13 (that will be tricky because the Jets are said to be in love with him and they pick 10th), Fuaga will be a steal. He has a chance to be dominant from Day One.

Quinyon Mitchell, cornerback, Toledo:

He is another real possibility at No. 13. He produced on the field and he has stood out in the draft process so far. This could be his sweet spot. the Raiders want a game-changer at cornerback and he can be the answer.

JC Latham, tackle, Alabama:

Another good option at No. 13. if the Raiders choose to go offensive line, this Alabama product could be the choice.

Terrion Arnold, cornerback, Alabama:

It will be interesting to see if both Mitchell and Arnold are on the board at No. 13 and they could be. Arnold has played at the highest level and he is considered a strong alpha type who is a high-character player. He seems like the type of guy Raiders coach Antonio Pierce craves.

Conclusion:

There surely will be other players Las Vegas considers at No. 13 if it doesn’t go quarterback. But seven weeks away from the draft it is clear that the Raiders will have plenty of interesting options when they draft.