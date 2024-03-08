Raiders offseason: What to do at center?

While most of the intrigue surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is at quarterback, there is also questions about who’ll be the guy who hikes the ball to the new signal caller.

Yes, the Raiders have an opening at center. Let’s look at the options:

Andre James:

It honestly seems just like yesterday when Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock made the surprising decision to part ways with standout center Rodney Hudson and replace him with the inexperienced James. Yet, that was three years ago. James is now a free agent after three seasons as the Raiders’ starting center. He has been solid, but not special. It depends on how the new Las Vegas offensive coaching staff and new general manager Tom Telesco feels about him. But there is a strong chance, the Raiders will be looking for another center.

Free agency:

The Raiders’ brass has likely spent the past few weeks weighing James’ ability against other free-agent centers to decide which way to go. One real option for the Raiders on the open market (the legal tampering period begins Monday) is Denver’s Lloyd Cushenberry. He played for new Las Vegas offensive line coach James Cregg at LSU.

Cushenberry is known for being extremely intelligent, but he may be lacking when it comes to foot work. Still, he may command a solid contract. Watch this name because of his fit with the Raiders’ new offense. Others centers on the market include Connor Williams of Miami (many around the league think he’s the top free agent center), Aaron Brewer of Tennessee and Tyler Biadasz of Dallas.

Dylan Parham:

When he was the first draft pick of the previous regime in 2022, many expected Parham to eventually move from guard to center. He’s played some center when needed, but has mostly been a guard. The new regime could always make the move now if it decides to let James walk.

The draft:

Perhaps Telesco will look for his new center in the draft. Among the best center prospects are Graham Barton of Duke, Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon, Sedrick Van Pran of Georgia and Zach Frazier of West Virginia. Placing the ball in the hands of a rookie center, of course, does come with some risks of growing pains.