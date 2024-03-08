 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders free agency: Keep Ameer Abdullah?

Veteran running back is key to offense

By Bill Williamson
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Ameer Abdullah
We are days away from NFL free agency as the legal tampering period for teams to talk to and agree on deals with free agents begins Monday with the signing period starting Wednesday.

As we have been doing recently, we used our Tuesday Community Question this week to dive into a free-agency based topic this week. To recap, our question this week was which under-the-radar free agent do you want the Las Vegas Raiders to re-sign.

One name mentioned that stuck out to me was running back Ameer Abdullah. What a perfect example of a key under-the-radar player. Abdullah isn’t a fill-time player, but he has had a role in the running, receiving game (especially on third down) and on special teams. Abdullah has played with the Raiders on a one-year contract the past two seasons and the team should bring this role player back again.

Here are some of your responses:

Indy!
Since JJ is not really "under the radar" - I'll go with his partner Abdullah. He's a bargain and I'd like to see the 3 backs together again.
NASHVILLER8ER
I agree as far as a signing. I miss him as a Raider. Watching him play in Tennessee was bitter sweet! He always played well.
But as far as "keep", Horsted and JJ are the only ones on the list I would like to see back.
njccc
Fair on that, JJ needs to be brought back. I hope they can reach a deal. With a revamped OL like they are saying (Josh Mac was such an idiot, one of many ex, he gets the RB back which was right, but he patchworks the OL, So JJ is getting hit basically once he's handed the ball again early to mid year and he got a dink and dunk QB too, lol) as AP brought up with the duo of JJ and White. Watch out!

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation.

Cheers and have a great weekend. Rest up, for what should be a wild free-agency period.

