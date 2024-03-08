Raiders free agency: Keep Ameer Abdullah?

We are days away from NFL free agency as the legal tampering period for teams to talk to and agree on deals with free agents begins Monday with the signing period starting Wednesday.

As we have been doing recently, we used our Tuesday Community Question this week to dive into a free-agency based topic this week. To recap, our question this week was which under-the-radar free agent do you want the Las Vegas Raiders to re-sign.

One name mentioned that stuck out to me was running back Ameer Abdullah. What a perfect example of a key under-the-radar player. Abdullah isn’t a fill-time player, but he has had a role in the running, receiving game (especially on third down) and on special teams. Abdullah has played with the Raiders on a one-year contract the past two seasons and the team should bring this role player back again.

Here are some of your responses:

Cheers and have a great weekend. Rest up, for what should be a wild free-agency period.