Raiders offseason 2024: Dream big

NFL free agency begins next week (legal tampering starts at 9 a.m. PT Monday) and the NFL draft is in seven weeks.

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to make several additions as they try to improve. Expect an extremely busy period. But now, as we prepare for the storm, let’s look big. We’re looking for major impact additions and these would qualify:

Draft Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels:

This is the move. We’re thinking more Daniels than Williams because it just seems so unlikely the USC star will be available. There is a strong chance Daniels won’t be available either and he will be drafted in the top three picks. But the Raiders must try to reunite Daniels and Antonio Pierce and they will likely try to get it done. They can take a quarterback such as Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy (getting them won’t be easy, either), but there will be more questions than adding Williams or Daniels. While there are no sure things, either one of those quarterbacks will seemingly end the Raiders’ search for a franchise quarterback.

Sign Chris Jones:

While it wouldn’t make the same impact of trading up for a top quarterback prospect, signing Jones in free agency next week would qualify as one of the Raiders’ biggest offseason moves in years. Getting the top free agent and an elite player in his prime at a need position like defensive tackle would be an epic move by the Raiders. Pairing Maxx Crosby and Jones together would take the Raiders to the next level on defense and in the AFC as a whole. Taking a key piece of the two-time World Champions away from a division rival would be a huge cherry on top of this move. this would shake up the NFL. It would be shocking if the Kansas City Chiefs let Jones go, but the clock is ticking and the Raiders must be in the mix if he becomes free.

Sign Christian Wilkins:

Adding Wilkins wouldn’t have quite the same impact as signing Jones away from the Chiefs, but it would be the next biggest move Las Vegas could do in free agency. Many around the league were surprised that the Miami Dolphins didn’t give Wilkins the franchise tag. He is a stellar run stuffer and he had a career high nine sacks in 2023. Like Jones, he’d be a great fit with Crosby. Add in the fact that he was in Miami with Raiders’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in Miami in 2019 and this is something to watch and it would go a long way to make an improving defense even stronger.

Trade for L’Jarius Sneed:

We wanted to put Jaylon Johnson here, but the franchised-tagged cornerback signed an extension with the Chicago Bears on Thursday. So, we’ll roll with the Sneed dream. But it’s highly questionable if the Chiefs would trade Sneed to the Raiders. Kansas City is getting a lot of trade interest in its star franchised cornerback. The Raiders would likely have to come through with a monster offer to convince Kansas City to trade him within the division. If it, somehow, happened, though, it would be a huge addition for the Raiders,

Conclusion:

In the draft, the for-sure big hits are Williams and Daniels. Sure, the Raiders may take another quarterback in the first round and it could end up being an A+ pick. But Williams and Daniels would be definite scores. I also considered draft prospects at other positions, but think they can get a quality player at several positions if they stick at No. 13 and don’t take a quarterback. Again, the Raiders may do very well this offseason and any addition could be a great addition, but any of these moves would all qualify as additions that would be noticed around the league.