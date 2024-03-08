Silver Minings: Raiders still near bottom of NFL in cash spent

When the Raiders were in Oakland, there were reports almost yearly about how owner Mark Davis (who took over the franchise when his father, Al Davis, died in October, 2011) was cash poor and it affected how the team approached and spent in free agency.

Yet, the Raiders’ 2020 move to Las Vegas and into the beautiful Allegiant Stadium, has changed things. The move has been a cash cow. Yet, we still haven’t seen a drastic change in cash spent on the Raiders’ roster by Davis.

According to Spotrac (which does a fine job of tracking such things) has the Raiders ranked 23nd in the NFL in the past three season (2021-23, with fans in the stadium all three seasons) in cash spent.

That has to change now, beginning next week in free agency. There is no reason why the Raiders shouldn’t be in the top 10 annually in cash spent. Of course, there’s no reason to spend just for spending sake. But Davis has the means and it needs to start showing in terms of the quality free agents signed the players kept in the program.

