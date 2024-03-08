 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders release quarterback Brian Hoyer

Let the releases begin

By Bill Williamson
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Brian Hoyer
Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have begun to release players and the first to get the axe was a quarterback, but not that one.

According to ESPN, the Raiders have released veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer was signed by former general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels last year, reuniting them all from their New England Patriots days. Hoyer, 38, signed a two-year contract with more than $4 million in guaranteed money. The Raiders will take a $2.6 million cap hit to release Hoyer. They still will have more than $40 million in cap room for free agency, which starts next week.

Despite the modest cap hit, Hoyer’s release not a surprise at all. The Raiders are soon expected to release other players, likely including fellow quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Hoyer started one game and played in two for the Raiders. He completed 23 of 42 passes for 231 yards with no touchdown passes and two interceptions with Las Vegas.

The Raiders are looking for a new starter and will likely bring in another quarterback to go along with Aidan O’Connell for the 2024 season.

