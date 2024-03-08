Raiders 2024 draft picks order finalized

The NFL finalized the 2024 draft order Friday when it awarded 34 compensatory picks.

As expected the Las Vegas Raiders did not get awarded any co picks (which are based off 2023 free agent additions and subtractions). However, we know know the Raiders’ exact drafter order for all nine of their selections. The Raiders have three 100 picks (Nos. 13, 44 and 77) and four picks very late in the draft.

Here are the Las Vegas Raiders’ order for the 2024 NFL draft, which will be held April 25-27 in Detroit:

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 draft order: