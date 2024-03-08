Raiders re-sign Ameer Abdullah

It doesn’t matter whether it’s a new offensive staff or a new general manager the Las Vegas Raiders love Ameer Abdullah.

Friday, the versatile veteran running back became the first pending free-agent to re-sign with the franchise. Abdullah was set to be able to hit the legal tapering period Monday at 9 a.m. PT (the league year begins Wednesday at 1 p.m.). But the running back will return.

Terms of the deal were not announced. Abdullah’s past two deals with the Raiders were one-year contracts.

The Raiders love who Abdullah, who turns 31 in June, fits into the offense. He is a solid role player in the running and receiving games and on special teams. He has been a key cog on third downs.

The Nebraska product has played in all 34 games he’s been with the Raiders. In 2023, he had 89 yards rushing on 15 carries and he had 19 catches for 131 yards. He had 25 catches in 2023.