Silver Minings: Raiders might have interest in Saquon Barkley

The Las Vegas Raiders are in negotiation talks with their running back Josh Jacobs before he hits free agency next week. There hasn’t been much movement between the two sides, but the Raiders hope to bring Jacobs back.

If they can’t execute a new contract with Jacobs, there will be options to replace him. The draft and free agency have talent at the running back position that might make up for the loss of Jacobs. A player rumored to have interest from the Raiders is running back Saquon Barkley. USA Today has the latest scoop on the teams interested in the former New York -Giants running back.

Barkley didn’t have a season in 2023 that separates himself from Jacobs. It feels like this would be a lateral move instead of an upgrade. Barkley didn't crack 1000 yards and averaged 3.9 YPC last season. If the Raiders want to upgrade, it is better to look at the NFL draft.

