4 NFL Draft prospects Antonio Pierce likely eyed at LSU’s pro day

After a few days off, we’re back on Antonio Pierce pro day watch as the NFL Draft is only a few weeks away. Pierce was at LSU on Wednesday and it’s no secret that he was eyeing quarterback Jayden Daniels as those two have a pre-existing relationship. Since we already know Daniels is on the Raiders’ radar, I’ll throw in a bonus prospect from Baton Rouge.

In addition to the quarterback, the Tigers have a handful of quality defensive tackles and each of them is a different type of player than the other, giving Las Vegas plenty of options to add depth to the position group.

QB Jayden Daniels

Current draft projection (via NFL Mock Draft Database): 1st Round (ranks 3rd overall)

Again, if you’re reading this, you likely already know the Raiders are interested in Daniels. It’s just a matter of if they’ll be able to trade up and get him.

Something important when evaluating any quarterback prospect is determining how they handle pressure. Last season, Daniels ranked second among FBS quarterbacks with an 82.2 grade under pressure from Pro Football Focus. Granted, part of that was due to his legs as he posted an 87.3 mark as a rusher, which led the country, but he also recorded a ‘big-time throw’ rate at 11.3 percent.

Below is a look at what Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen has to say about the LSU product. In full disclosure, Klassen is lower on Daniels than most, giving the quarterback a second-round grade and ranking him 24th overall on B/R’s big board.

Overall, Daniels has an exciting floor as a prospect. He is a veteran-like presence in the pocket, and he’s far and away the best athlete in the class at the position. Daniels’ average arm talent and inconsistent accuracy may limit his ceiling, but it’s hard to imagine him totally flaming out. Daniels would be best in an offense that leans into his rushing ability and vertical passing, similar to Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts.

DL Maason Smith

Current draft projection (via NFL Mock Draft Database): 3rd Round (ranks 74th overall)

As discussed in other pro-day articles, the Raiders could still use some depth at defensive tackle even after signing Christian Wilkins and re-signing John Jenkins and Adam Butler. While Maason Smith is far from a complete prospect, his 6-foot-5 frame with 35-inch arms and 8.99 RAS are worth taking a gamble on as a project.

Smith didn’t put up impressive numbers in college as he was battling back from a torn ACL this past season, however, he did earn a 76.5 PFF pass-rush grade that ranked third among SEC defensive tackles. That was due in part to a 9.5 percent pass-rush win rate, sixth-best among his peers.

Below is a look at the former Tiger’s scouting report via B/R.

Smith has a good blend of size, strength and short-area quickness to blossom into a good defensive tackle in the NFL. He shows traits of being a well-rounded player, popping up on tape against the run as a pass-rusher. Consistency is just a bit of an issue right now, which could be tied to inexperience. Teams will be taking a bit of a gamble by drafting the LSU product, but the payout could be high. He’s also pretty scheme-versatile, as he could line up as a 3-technique in even fronts or as a 4i-technique in odd fronts.

DL Mekhi Wingo

Current draft projection (via NFL Mock Draft Database): 4th Round (ranks 119th overall)

At a little over 6-foot-0 and tipping the scale at 284 pounds, Mekhi Wingo is undersized for the position. However, he is quick as lightning, evidenced by a 4.85-second 40-yard dash time and a 1.63-second 10-yard split at the NFL Combine.

Wingo suffered injuries in 2023, limiting him to just eight games, but he did manage to rack up 4.5 sacks which is impressive production for a defensive tackle considering the sample size.

Here’s a snapshot of the defensive tackle’s scouting report from B/R.

Wingo has shown a decent blend of strength and athleticism that teams might be interested in working with. He’s strong at the point of attack to hold his own as a run defender and has flashed solid movement skills to grow as a pass-rusher. However, Wingo also lacks size for the position and appears to have shorter arms (32 inches). That’s going to limit or cap his potential in the NFL, and it could cause him to slide down draft boards. Teams might opt for prospects who have similar traits and check more boxes when it comes to height, weight and length.

DL Jordan Jefferson

Current draft projection (via NFL Mock Draft Database): 6th Round (ranks 202nd overall)

Of the three defensive tackles listed, Jordan Jefferson is the best space-eater and nose tackle of the bunch. He’s a solid run defender who recorded 13 defensive stops and had an average depth of tackle of 1.1 yards against the run last season, per PFF. The latter ranked eighth among SEC interior defenders.

Below is a look at what the 6-foot-3, 313-pounder could bring to the table via his B/R scouting report.

Jordan Jefferson can be a solid two-down defensive tackle. He has an impressive get-off and power at the point of attack to help gain control of the block, making him hard to move one-on-one. Against double-teams and combo blocks, he lacks some rotational strength to avoid getting his shoulders turned and getting scooped, but he’s still hard to knock off the spot.

Other Potential Prospects