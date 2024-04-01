Film Room: Cooper DeJean the playmaking machine

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean could be a good fit with the Las Vegas Raiders for a handful of reasons.

The Raiders could use a top-end talent at cornerback and DeJean projects as one the best prospects at the position in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Also, he has versatility as he was recruited as a safety coming out of high school and shows a few traits to suggest he can line up at both spots in the pros, which will entice Patrick Graham.

Additionally, Las Vegas could use a returner on special teams and the former Hawkeye was Pro Football Focus’ second-highest graded punt returner (87.6) in the Big 10 last season and averaged 11.5 yards per attempt.

That’s more than enough reason to flip on the tape, so let’s take a look at what he can bring to the table.

DeJean isn’t exactly a forceful run defender but he is willing to stick his nose in and do his part which this rep is a good example of.

It’s second and 20 and Michigan State calls a pull lead concept with the quarterback toting the rock and the running back serving as the lead blocker. The corner is lined up in the box as an outside linebacker, so the Spartans try to attack his side of the field to get into a third and manageable situation.

Again, DeJean isn’t particularly strong at the point of attack as he does lose some ground against the running back initially. However, once the quarterback cuts upfield, DeJean gets creative and spins inside to make the tackle. While the offense does gain about five or six yards, the defense will take that as it’s still third and forever.

We’ll get another example of the Iowa product making a good play against the run in a big situation.

Against this goal line or short-yardage formation from Wisconsin on fourth and one, he lines up as a standup outside linebacker again. The Badgers run counter to the other side of the formation, leaving DeJean unblocked on the backside of the play.

Instead of just staying home and letting the frontside defenders take care of the run like some defensive backs would do, he does a great job of reading the play and taking matters into his own hands. Notice how he stays fairly tight to the line of scrimmage and takes a great angle to the running back after getting into the backfield.

To finish, DeJean drops his pads and wraps up for a nice form tackle before the ball carrier can get enough momentum moving forward, resulting in a tackle for loss and turnover on downs. Again, he’s not a forceful defender against the run but these are the types of plays that can help win ball games.

Moving on to how the defensive back will make his money in the league, in coverage.

The Hawkeyes are in Cover 3 here where DeJean will be eyeing the quarterback and using his peripheral vision to see the wide receiver’s route. The receiver tries to run a stutter-and-go but the corner sinks his hips to protect against the curl and then transitions while doing a good job of staying on top of the route.

For some reason, the quarterback decides to throw the go route anyway and DeJean tracks the ball well — better than the receiver does — to come down with the interception in the back of the endzone. Also, he shows a little toe-drag swag by getting two feet in bounds which the NFL scouts will love.

The Hawkeyes are in Cover 3 again but DeJean is playing with outside leverage this time since it’s a three-deep, three-under fire zone as the defense blitzes two linebackers. He gets a hard inside stem from the receiver and maintains good spacing where he isn’t giving up the dig route but is still in a position to play the out route.

When the wideout breaks outside, the corner flips his hips and uses his hands to help stay in phase on the route. To finish, DeJean does a great job of getting his hand in the passing lane to force an incompletion.

Showing off some versatility, our subject is lined up over the slot and in man coverage on the clip above. He does a good job of using his hands to help disrupt the timing of the route and stays in the receiver’s hip throughout the rep. With the corner’s positioning, the quarterback is forced to throw over DeJean’s head and the pass isn’t catchable, resulting in an incompletion on third down and the punt team hitting the field.

We’ll end with another nice rep on third down.

Iowa is in man coverage and DeJean parks himself at about the 45-yard-line or roughly two yards shy of the sticks. A completion isn’t the end of the world here so he’s smart to stay deeper in his coverage. That way he doesn’t run the risk of getting baited and beat over the top against a double move.

Once the quarterback rears back to throw the short in route, DeJean triggers downhill and drives on the receiver. He gets some help from the low-hole defender and together, they manage to keep the wideout well short of the sticks and force another punt.

As a bonus, below are a few clips of what DeJean can do as a punt returner.

Let's just make the whole game Cooper DeJean punt returns and Tory Taylor punts pic.twitter.com/3l03YhDQd8 — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 4, 2023

COOPER DEJEAN! IOWA HAS GONE MAX IOWA AND GETS A PUNT RETURN TD TO LEAD 16-12!!! pic.twitter.com/sAq9NdBa0u — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 21, 2023

