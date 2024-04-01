Raiders April news tracker

April 1
12:13 p.m.: Exclusive rights free agent, offensive lineman James Meredith has re-signed.
#Raiders roster move:— Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) April 1, 2024
- Re-signed G Jordan Meredith
10:58 a.m.: Michael Penix, who the Raiders will visit with, is getting very busy prior to the draft, which is in 24 days.
Things are heating up for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr: Sources say he had dinner with the #Giants in Seattle after his Pro Day, followed by a private workout with the #Vikings in Seattle.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 1, 2024
Penix will have top 30s with the #Broncos, #Falcons, #Raiders and #Commanders, per… pic.twitter.com/b4ef1exDYz
