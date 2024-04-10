Raiders draft 2024: Is Jordan Travis a fit?

One of the more interesting 2024 quarterback draft prospects is Jordan Travis of Florida State.

He is coming off an injury that could affect his draft status The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly one of the teams closely examining Travis

FSU QB Jordan Travis is throwing again after his leg fracture on November 18



He says he’ll be ready to go by April and has meetings lined up with the #Raiders and #Jets.



Let’s take a closer look at Travis:

Size:

6-1, 212 pounds.

2023 season:

Travis led Florida State to a 11-0 record before suffering a serious leg injury in November. He completed 64.1 percent his passes and he threw 20 touchdown with just two interceptions before his season ended early. He finished fifth in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

College career:

Travis, who turns 24 in May, started 39 games at Florida State since 2020 and has a 29-10 record. He has been a consistent passer with solid accuracy and he doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.

How he’d fit in with Raiders:

He’d likely be the No. 3 quarterback in 2024, but he would have a chance to develop quickly.

What’s his draft range?

He could sneak into the second day of the draft or be an early Day Three pick. He’s an interesting prospect.