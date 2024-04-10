Raiders draft 2024: Is Spencer Rattler a fit?

It’s no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders are seriously considering drafting a quarterback later this month.

They have a clear need at the position and they have been studying quarterback prospects at all levels of the scouting realm.

One interesting name to consider is South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, who many think could be a fit for Las Vegas.

Let’s take a closer look at Rattler:

Size:

6-1, 217 pounds.

Stats:

Rattler completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 3,186 yards with 19 touchdown with eight interceptions in 2023.

Career stats:

Rattler, who turns 24 in September, was a starter for the past four seasons. He was at Oklahoma in 2020-21 and then spent the past two seasons at South Carolina. He had a 28-14 record as a starter. He was extremely consistent and productive at both schools. Rattler threw 77 career touchdown passes with 32 interceptions with solid accuracy.

How he’d fit in with Raiders:

Rattler would come in a potential future starter and if he quickly developed, he could compete for the starting job as a rookie with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.

What’s his draft range?

He’s likely a second-day pick and he could potentially be an option for Las Vegas at No. 44.