Raiders draft 2024: Finding a running back in mid rounds

While they have other needs, the Las Vegas Raiders could take a running back in the mid rounds.

They, of course, lost star tailback Josh Jacobs to the Green Bay Packers in free agency and signed former Minnesota tailback Alexander Mattison to a one-year contract in free agency. He is expected to share time with third-year player Zamir White, who played well as an injury replacement for Jacobs in the final four games of the season.

New Las Vegas general manager Tom Telesco said this offseason that he thinks teams needs 2-3 running backs. Also, this draft is filled with running backs who could be taken in the mid rounds.

Here are some running backs who could interest the Raiders starting in the third round.

Blake Corum, Michigan:

The Michigan tailback is arguably the second best running back available in this draft behind Johnathan Brooks of Texas. Brooks will likely be taken around the second round , so if the Raiders want him it would likely cost the No. 44 overall pick. Corum could potentially be had in the third round. However, if Las Vegas wants him, they might have to move up from No. 77 to jump ahead of his Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers, who pick at No. 69 in the third round.

Bucky Irving, Oregon:

He’s not flashy, but he’s a solid, efficient player who can help in both the run and passing game. He should have a nice NFL career.

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

There’s not a lot not to like about Wright. He is a top-tier athlete who fits multiple NFL offensive schemes. He doesn’t have a lot of holes in his game and he can block well. He’ll play a lot at the next level.

Trey Benson, Florida State:

He has explosion and athleticism. But he still needs to refine his overall game. He could be a nice third piece and a good get in the fourth round.

Marshawn Lloyd, USC:

Some scouts absolutely love this player and think he could end up having one of the biggest impacts of any running back in this class. He has some growth that’s needed in his game, but there is big potential. We could see him going off the board early because some teams may fall in love with his future.

Ray Davis, Kentucky:

He’d be a quality get in the fourth round. He doesn’t have the classic size and speed of a breakaway tailback, but he is natural running back with good vision and hands. He brings value.

Audric Estime, Notre Dame:

He’s a brute at 5-foot-11, 227 pounds. He’s a bruiser who could specialize in short-yardage situations in the NFL.

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin:

Like Estime. Allen is a powerhouse. At 6-2, 238 pounds. he’s a load to bring down. Also, like Estime, Allen may be best suited in short-yardage situations.