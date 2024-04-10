Silver Minings: How quarterbacks handled pressure in 2023

A key to quarterback success, of course, is protection in the passing game and how pressure is handled.

The responsibility of pressure, of course, is on the offensive line, but it also on the quarterback. This interesting allowed-pressure chart (via Football Insights) provides good information on how offensive linemen and quarterbacks handled pressure in the 2023 NFL season.

Check it out:

Allowed pressure last season by offensive line/their percentage of dropbacks with some responsibility, and QB self-owned pressures.



Trent Williams, Penei Sewell, Tristan Wirfs reliable as ever



Jason Kelce glaring loss after retiring



Joe Alt logical fit with Titans pic.twitter.com/butUztIZUX — Football Insights (@fball_insights) March 21, 2024

Aidan O’Connell, who started 10 games for the Raiders in 2023, was pressured 122 times. His tackles struggled (starting left tackle Kolton Miller missed several games that AOC played), while his center play stood up well. O’Connell handled pressure pretty well.

Newly signed Las Vegas quarterback Gardner Minshew started 13 games for the Indianapolis Colts. He was pressured 190 times. He received better protection pressures from his interior lineman than his tackles. He also created a fair amount of his pressure.

This all could play a role in the competition between the two this training camp and in the preseason as the team figures out who the starting quarterback will be in 2024.

