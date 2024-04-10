 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: How quarterbacks handled pressure in 2023

Pressure breakdown tells story of Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew

By Bill Williamson
Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders
Aidan O’Connell
Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

A key to quarterback success, of course, is protection in the passing game and how pressure is handled.

The responsibility of pressure, of course, is on the offensive line, but it also on the quarterback. This interesting allowed-pressure chart (via Football Insights) provides good information on how offensive linemen and quarterbacks handled pressure in the 2023 NFL season.

Check it out:

Aidan O’Connell, who started 10 games for the Raiders in 2023, was pressured 122 times. His tackles struggled (starting left tackle Kolton Miller missed several games that AOC played), while his center play stood up well. O’Connell handled pressure pretty well.

Newly signed Las Vegas quarterback Gardner Minshew started 13 games for the Indianapolis Colts. He was pressured 190 times. He received better protection pressures from his interior lineman than his tackles. He also created a fair amount of his pressure.

This all could play a role in the competition between the two this training camp and in the preseason as the team figures out who the starting quarterback will be in 2024.

