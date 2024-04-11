Raiders 2024 outlook: You good with Thayer Munford being a 2024 starter?

The Las Vegas Raiders have some opening on the offensive line and the competition will be a big part of the team’s training camp and preseason.

One player who could emerge as the starter at right tackle or right guard is third-year player Thayer Munford. Earlier this offseason, new Las Vegas general manager Tom Telesco said Munford would get an opportunity to compete for a starting job in 2024.

It makes sense, especially at right tackle with starter Jermaine Eluemunor leaving last month to the New York Giants in free agency.

Munford, a seventh-round pick out of Ohio State in 2022,has done pretty well when he has been given a chance. He started four games as a rookie and started 10 in 2023.

He hasn’t shown he’s a dominant player, but he’s bee solid when given the chance. So, in my mind, he is deserving of getting the chance to show he’s ready to establish himself as a full-time starting offensive lineman.

Your thoughts?