Silver Minings: Raiders’ defensive line features tackle machines

Free-agent prize Christian Wilkins is going to affect the Las Vegas Raiders in so many in the next four years.

And he is going to make such a tremendous tandem with Maxx Crosby on the Raiders’ defensive line.

Their biggest dual impact will be quite simple, really. Crosby, a defensive end, and Wilkins, a defensive tackle, are going to rack up the tackles.

According to the 33rd Team, Crosby led all NFL defensive linemen in the past two seasons combined with 179 tackles. Wilkins was third in the league and he racked up 163 tackles for the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 and ‘23 seasons.

Most combined tackles by a defensive lineman in the last two seasons:



1. Maxx Crosby (179)

2. (170)

3. Christian Wilkins (163)



Brown set an NFL record for DLs with 103 tackles last year https://t.co/6KP0d9hyCN pic.twitter.com/kcMvCPV5on — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 5, 2024

It’s going to be so fun to watch these two guys eat and set the tone for what should be a dangerous and productive overall defense in Las Vegas.

