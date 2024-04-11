 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders’ defensive line features tackle machines

Crosby and Wilkins will set the tone

By Bill Williamson
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Free-agent prize Christian Wilkins is going to affect the Las Vegas Raiders in so many in the next four years.

And he is going to make such a tremendous tandem with Maxx Crosby on the Raiders’ defensive line.

Their biggest dual impact will be quite simple, really. Crosby, a defensive end, and Wilkins, a defensive tackle, are going to rack up the tackles.

According to the 33rd Team, Crosby led all NFL defensive linemen in the past two seasons combined with 179 tackles. Wilkins was third in the league and he racked up 163 tackles for the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 and ‘23 seasons.

It’s going to be so fun to watch these two guys eat and set the tone for what should be a dangerous and productive overall defense in Las Vegas.

In other Raiders’ news:

