Tom Telesco’s draft history at cornerback

In some form or another, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to select a cornerback during the NFL Draft at the end of the month. So, let’s take a look at every corner general manager Tom Telesco drafted during his tenure with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and see what consistent trends there are to the picks.

Jason Verrett

Drafted: 2014 1st Round (25th overall)

Two things immediately stand out about Telesco drafting Verrett. One, this is the highest pick the general manager has ever used on the position, and two, the former Horned Frog is one of the smallest players on this list. That could mean the Raiders won’t be very concerned about size when it comes to drafting a corner.

Instead, testing numbers will be more important as Verrett registered a 9.73 RAS out of 10 and that score is slightly weighed down by his size. Also, he was well known for his ball skills coming out of college.

Below is a look at Verrett’s strengths as a prospect, via NFL.com.

Quick, twitchy and explosive popping out of his pedal. Good eyes, anticipation and footwork. Very feisty and athletic. Outstanding instincts. Superb reactive quickness and recovery speed. Very good ball skills — consistently makes plays on the ball. Very willing in run support and plays bigger than his size.

Craig Mager

Drafted: 2015 3rd Round (83rd overall)

While Mager is bigger than Verrett, his size still didn’t pop off the charts at 5-foot-11.5 and 201 pounds. Additionally, he had a very high RAS at 9.81 and good ball production at Texas State with eight career interceptions and 47 passes defended. So, it looks like we’re uncovering a couple of trends; high-level athletes (regardless of size) and excellent ball skills.

Below is a look at Mager’s strengths as a prospect, via NFL.com.

Started all four years. Plays with excellent fire and motor throughout the game. Loves to hit. Quick-twitch athlete with plus play strength and sudden change of direction. Desired closing burst and drives through receivers, attempting to jar ball free. Feet rarely stall and has NFL ability to click and close on throws. Adequate mirror and match in man coverage. Explosive leaper who climbs ladder and has timing to attack the ball at high-point. Able to return punts. Was one of the standouts among cornerbacks at East-West Shrine Game practices.

Desmond King II

Drafted: 2017 5th Round (151st overall)

King was a safety at Iowa so most people projected him as a deep defender, but he quickly converted to a slot corner with the Chargers. At just under 5-foot-10, he falls in line with the shorter corner theory, however, his RAS was more modest at 6.49. So, the former Hawkeye does throw a wrench into the athletic testing trend, but he was known for his ball skills coming out of Iowa.

Also, it’s interesting that King was a kick and punt returner in college and so was Mager. The Raiders could use help at that spot too, so corners who add value in the return game could get a boost on their board.

Below is a look at King’s strengths as a prospect, via NFL.com.

Four-year starter and ultimate iron man. Played in more than 94 percent of Iowa’s defensive snaps over his four years and took 46 percent of the special teams snaps in 2016. Football instincts are off the charts. Focused quarterback reader who overlaps into other coverage areas to go make a play on the ball. Pattern reader with anticipation to keep him ahead of the route. Creates unique angles to throws, allowing for top-ball production. Obsessed with getting the ball; nabbed 14 interceptions in college and 29 in high school. Has ball-tracking, hands and high-point talent of a wideout. Stocky frame with physical play demeanor. Good press strength. Rough on slot receivers who can’t make a quick get-away off the line. Viable option as both punt and kick returner. Not overly physical as tackler but tends to finish.

Asante Samuel Jr.

Drafted: 2021 2nd Round (47th overall)

Like a broken record, Samuel is another sub-six-footer (5’10 1/8” to be exact) who tested well with a 7.47 RAS. His size and jumps are primarily what held that figure back as he earned elite scores with a 4.41-second 40 and 4.09-second short shuttle. Also, the Florida State product racked up four interceptions (three during his final season) and 29 passes defended during his three-year college career.

Below is a look at Samuel’s strengths as a prospect, via NFL.com.

Well-built with above-average lower-body strength. Controls footwork from pedal for quicker click-and-close. Good body balance for sudden change of direction against intermediate routes. Very physical when closing distance and crowding receiver. Makes sure to feel the receiver before turning to find the football. Twitch for more plays on the football if he squeezes routes a little tighter from off-man. Treats battle for catch space like a fist fight. Play strength mitigates lack of desired size. Works at keeping route from working easily across his face. Tackles receivers quickly after catch.

Ja’Sir Taylor

Drafted: 2022 6th Round (214th overall)

Cutting right to the chase; 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, 8.29 RAS, six career interceptions (one pick-six) and 24 passes defended. You get the picture, right?

Below is a look at Taylor’s strengths as a prospect, via NFL Draft Buzz.

A coordinated athlete with good footwork and balance. A heady cover player with above-average feel and anticipation in space. Changes directions with ease and has the frame to hold up at any spot in the secondary. Has good awareness and quick feet. Fluid backpedal, aggressive attacking the receiver from the snap, and flashes spectacular ball skills. Comes off the edge on run blitzes regularly. Gives effort to wrap and drag down bigger backs.

2024 Prospect Fits

This year’s corner class is a little vertically challenged overall, so it’s good that Telesco isn’t very concerned about height at the position as that opens up the draft board this year. Below is a list of a few names who posted high RAS scores and fit that mold, along with their current draft projection per NFL Mock Draft Database.