Tom Brady not ruling out of playing again

Oh dear, here we go.

Cue the Tom Brady rumors.

Appearing on a podcast with VicBlends, the retired legendary quarterback twice said he “opposed” to suiting up and playing again. Furthermore, Brady, who turns 47 in August and who retired after the 2022 season, mentioned the Las Vegas Raiders by name among the teams he would play for.

Tom Brady says he wouldn’t be opposed to coming back if a team calls.



Brady also acknowledged that he doesn’t know if the NFL would allow him to play for any team if he became a team owner. Brady has been in talks for more than a year to become a minority owner of the Raiders. It has been a long, complicated process.

Yet, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last month at the NFL Owners meeting that progress is being made on Brady becoming an owner of the Raiders. He already has a piece of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, which, of course, is also owned by Raiders’ owner Mark Davis.

It may not be likely, but it seems like Brady will always have the itch to play and if it were ever to happen, perhaps it would indeed, be for the Silver and Black.