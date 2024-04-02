Silver Minings: Raiders’ not spending too much on defense

The Las Vegas Raiders have been spending much more on the offensive side of the ball than on defense in recent years.

And that trend will continue in 2024, but it’s getting closer as the Raiders have added big-ticket defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and aren’t spending big at quarterback and they have shed other big-money pieces on offense.

According to Spotrac (via Dov Kleiman) the Raiders are projected to spend $82.3 million on defense in 2024. It is the 24th highest mark in the NFL. On offense, the Raiders are projected to spend $118.9 million, which is the 18th highest total.

Expect the Raiders’ financial numbers to increase on defense in 2025. Wilkins will be making much more and players such as Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Nate Hobbs, Tre’von Moehrig and Divine Deablo could be getting new contracts.

In other Raiders’ news: