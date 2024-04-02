Raiders free agency 2024: Happy with the pace?

We’re in the fourth week of the NFL free-agency period, and, in the big picture, the Las Vegas Raiders have been pretty slow in terms of adding volume.

Of course, in the opening hours of free agency, new Las Vegas Raiders’ general manager Tom Telesco made a huge splash by adding star defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and then adding quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has a good chance of starting in the 2024 season.

However, the Raiders have then added just backup tight end Harrison Bryant and running back Alexander Mattison, who will team with Zamir White to replace Star Josh Jacobs, who signed with the Green Bay Packers.

The Raiders, who have re-signed four of their own unrestricted free agents and who have seen seven free agents leave Las Vegas, still have some needs and have about $25 million in salary-cap room. So, there will be players added in free agency in addition to the draft later this month.

So, with everything in consideration, are you satisfied with what the Raiders have done this offseason thus far?