Raiders free agency: 5 things about Alexander Mattison

The Las Vegas Raiders’ added running back Alexander Mattison in free agency this offseason.

We will be getting to know him more very quickly, but here are five aspects of Mattison the player and person that Raiders fans should know:

He took next step in 2023:

The Minnesota Vikings turned to Mattison last season after letting longtime starter Dalvin Cook go. Mattison started 13 games in 2023 after starting a total of six games in his first four seasons. He had a career high 700 yards on a career-high 180 rush attempts last season.

Receiving option:

Mattison had 30 catches on a career-high 44 targets in 2023. Even though, he was very much a part-time player in his first four seasons, Mattison was a receiving option as well. He had a career-high 32 receptions in 2021 and he has a total of 100 career receptions. Mattison does need to work on his hands some as he had six drops in 2023. Still, expect him to be a receiving option out of the backfield as the Raiders look to replace Josh Jacobs’ (he signed with Green Bay) production on the ground and in the air. Jacobs had 197 catches in five seasons with the Raiders.

Impressed new bosses:

Mattison had good games against both the Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers (where new Raiders’ general manager Tom Telesco saw him) in 2023. Mattison had a season-high 6.6 yards per carry against the Raiders as he had 66 yards on 10 carries in a Vikings win. Mattison had 93 yards (his second highest yardage total of the season) against the Chargers. Also, in 2019, Mattison had his first NFL rushing touchdown against the Raiders.

He’s durable:

Mattison has proven that he is a tough player at a position where injuries can be frequent. He set the tone for showing toughness in college at Boise State. He never missed a game there even though he needed shoulder and ankle surgeries after two different seasons. That toughness will play well in Las Vegas.

All-around athlete:

Mattison earned a reputation as a star athlete in high school in San Bernardino, Calif. In addition to being a star football player, he was a champion wrestler and also starred as a track runner and in the shot put. So, the Raiders are getting an athlete at running back.