Silver Minings: 2025 comp pick coming?

The Las Vegas Raiders will not have any compensatory draft picks in next month’s NFL draft.

Next year, though, may be a different story.

Based on projections of the activity so far in this year’s free-agency movement, Over The Cap is projecting the Raiders are in line to get two sixth-round picks. The site, that specializes in coverage of the NFL salary cap, is projecting Las Vegas is line to get two sixth-round comp picks.

They would be compensation for offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who signed with the New York Giants and for cornerback Amik Robertson, who signed with the Detroit Lions.

Again, nothing will be official until the NFL decides the results of their comp-pick formula next offseason, but this is an indication that some more draft ammo may be on the way to Las Vegas in 2025.

