NFL draft 2024: More buzz about J.J. McCarthy

The NFL draft is still more than three weeks away and there is still plenty of smoke remaining. Yet, thus far, there isn’t a player whose draft landing spot is being more speculated about than J.J. McCarthy.

The Michigan quarterback has been considered a big draft board riser for weeks. In fact, last week, at the NFL owners meeting, NFL Media reported that the buzz among league executives was that he could be the pick of the Washington Commanders.

Now, there is talk (if he does get past Washington), the New England Patriots could tab McCarthy.

Their was a lot of “buzz” the #Patriots might draft JJ McCarthy at #3 at his pro day, per @TonyPauline pic.twitter.com/AowabnCWqO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 1, 2024

The Patriots could easily take a quarterback or they could pick a player at another position or trade the pick. So, they are a pick pivot point in the draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders, of course, are watching the top of the draft closely when it comes to quarterback.

The Raiders could potentially be a trade partner with New England for the pick so they can take a quarterback. So, they will be watching this pick closely.

If the Commanders take another quarterback (either LSU’s Jayden Daniels or North Carolina’s Drake Maye assuming that the Bears will draft USC’s Caleb Williams with the first overall pick) and the Patriots do, indeed, draft McCarthy, it will make for a wild scenario at No. 4.

The Arizona Cardinals, who are open to dealing the pick, would likely get a ton of big offers. If Daniels is still on the board, the Raiders would likely try hard to get involved. Of course, the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos draft ahead of the Raiders and could present better offers. So, the road to a top quarterback would remain difficult for Las Vegas.

Still, this scenario is yet another where McCarthy is a central figure.